Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Defends Putting Son Bentley's Therapy On TV - Exclusive

As her son Bentley grows up, it has been important to Maci Bookout McKinney that he can be open with her about his feelings, so she has supported him in going to therapy. In "Teen Mom OG," Bentley even encouraged his father (McKinney's ex), Ryan Edwards, to go to counseling with him; McKinney and her husband, Taylor, were very supportive of the two going to counseling to work on their relationship together.

Some viewers were unsure about McKinney being that public about Bentley's therapy journey, but for McKinney, it's an important part of decreasing the stigma around mental health. "Some of the audience feels a type of way about Bentley sharing his experience with therapy," she said. "But I know for Bentley, it's important, especially being a young male, for him to be able to show other kids."

She hopes that by seeing how open Bentley is about therapy and what a positive experience it's been for him, the show can help other families be open to the idea of counseling. "Some kid might see him talking about how he goes to therapy and how much it helps, and how much he enjoys it. They might not be afraid to then bring that up to their parents," McKinney said.

