Hallmark's Tyler Hynes Describes His Criteria For The Perfect First Date

In a Facebook Live advertising his Hallmark movie "A Picture of Her," Tyler Hynes explained his idea of a perfect date activity. At first, he referenced a motorcycle ride — one of the date ideas his character Jake uses in the film. Hynes continued to add that he doesn't have one specific answer on a favorite date activity.

"I think I like when things go the way they're supposed to," he said. "And if you don't quite know how that evening is gonna go down, I think that's all the more fun and it feels like it becomes something organic to the situation to the person that you're across from. And I think trying to contrive something that feels like an idea of what a date should be is probably not how I would go about it. More so, just sort of listening to the person across from me and knowing who they are . . . I think that would probably be the way I would go about it."

However, Hynes once again mentioned the motorcycle date, saying how it's, "not a bad thing."