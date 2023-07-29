Robert Kennedy Jr.'s Rare Voice Explained

Politicians spend a significant amount of time talking to the masses, enacting change, and inspiring support through their voice alone — but for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who threw his hat into the 2024 presidential campaign ring as of April 2023, a rare health condition caused his vocal delivery to be more of a challenge than it would have been in his younger years.

In an interview with News12 Long Island, the son of the late Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy addressed his distinct voice, which tends to sit on his vocal fry and can quiver unexpectedly as though he were overcome with emotion. RFK Jr. recalled having a strong voice until his 40s when his spasmodic dysphonia began.

Spasmodic dysphonia is a disorder of the larynx, or voice box, affecting the larynx's ability to phonate properly. But RFK Jr. isn't letting his disorder stop him from following his political pursuits.