Christy Turlington's Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

From Kaia Gerber to Lila Moss, our runways and magazine covers are filled with the daughters of models following in their mother's footsteps. That's what happens when you inherit genes from a supermodel. Enter Grace Burns, the daughter of supermodel Christy Turlington and filmmaker Edward Burns, who is all grown up now and making a name for herself.

With the same green eyes, enviably arched browns, dainty features, and chiseled bone structure, Burns is the spitting image of her mother, who was one of the world's first supermodels. Turlington was one of the Magnificent 7, which also included Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, and Naomi Campbell, a group of models who changed the industry back in the 1990s by showing you can do both print and runway modeling.

Despite having been born to uber-famous parents, Burns has spent most of her life away from the public eye. Now that she's stepped into the spotlight, we're getting to know more about the New York native while watching her career grow. Here's everything we know about the rising model so far.