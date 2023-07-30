How Chip And Joanna Gaines' Son Drake Got His Name

Throughout their marriage, Chip and Joanna Gaines have made a lot of dreams come true. From their hit Emmy-nominated HGTV show, "Fixer Upper" to multiple published books to a coffee shop to a paint and wallpaper line, the Gaines family has created an empire for themselves. But, their greatest creations of all are their children.

It's obvious to viewers that Chip and Joanna put a lot of emphasis on their home life, particularly their kids. The children of the Gaines family consist of two girls, Emmie and Ella, and three boys, Crew, Duke, and Drake. With such a full house and a handful of businesses to run, it's hard to imagine that this family gets any downtime together at all. But this superhero duo seems to make it work, and the proof is on their Instagrams.

With family at the forefront of their lives, Chip and Joanna have a hard time not discussing them in interviews, and fans couldn't be more pleased to hear the in and outs of their personal lives. In an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the pair revealed the inspiration for their oldest child, Drake's, name.