The One Fear William And Kate Reportedly Have About Charlotte And Louis

In "Spare," Prince Harry wrote about being second to Prince William and said (via Harper's Baazar), "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B." He also divulged how this created a rift between the two brothers that continues to this day. With this in mind, Christopher Andersen told US Weekly that if William's three children have a stronger bond, it'll be better for Prince George in the long run.

He explained, "They [Prince William and Kate Middleton] have to think about George's feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure." He added, "He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden."

Despite Prince George being Prince William's heir, his relationship with his oldest son is not too different from his relationship with Princess Charlotte, reported Express. Body language expert Judi James told the publication that their body language in certain images makes it clear that the two children are treated the same.

As for younger brother Prince Louis, a source told OK! Magazine that William and Kate are more lenient with him than they are with George and Charlotte, saying, "They don't want to break his little spirit." In fact, they even had a plan to avoid Louis feeling like a spare at the coronation.