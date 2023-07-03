Inside Prince William's Relationship With His Oldest Son George

While attending St. Andrews University, Prince William would meet the love of his life, Princess Catherine, and start a well-documented relationship for the years to come. What started as a strictly platonic connection quickly turned into a romantic one. A two-year break along with a string of unseen dates in 2007 ultimately led to William and Catherine marrying each other in 2011. In addition to firmly becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, the two also became the parents of three adorable children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Born in 2013, George was William's first child. Although he'd continuously reference his overwhelming personality, the dynamic between the father and son duo is one that he's grateful for. Alongside their public displays of affection, William has built a reputation for being a dedicated father. While speaking candidly to ABC about the challenges of parenthood, he revealed how his perspective has changed since he became a parent. "I worry about the future more," he stated. "When you have something or someone in your life to give the future to I think it focuses the mind more about what you're giving them and are you happy that you've done all you can to leave it in a good state."

Surely enough, we could see this play out in his relationship with his eldest son. From preparing him for his potential role as monarch to teaching him about the importance of mental health, here's a glimpse at Prince William's bond with Prince George.