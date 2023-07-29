Taylor Cole Explains What Made Her Want To Become A Hallmark Star

While Taylor Cole has a long list of acting credits in mainstream TV, ranging from a supporting role in the short-lived "Summerland" series to a recurring appearance in the CW's "The Originals," she's been making a name for herself on the Hallmark channel since 2016. The actor debuted on the network with "Appetite for Love" and has gone on to star in over 10 made-for-TV movies, including titles such as "A Ruby Herring Mystery" and "Christmas in Homestead."

Fans of Cole may be wondering what prompted the actor's foray into the feel-good world of Hallmark movies, but the simple truth is that it wasn't something she planned. In fact, the romance star revealed that she actually didn't know anything about the network when she was initially approached to work with them.

So, while the "My Summer Prince" actor may not have set out with the title of "Hallmark Star" in mind, she's definitely cemented her place on the network since 2016. Here's what Taylor Cole has said about wanting to make Hallmark her acting home.