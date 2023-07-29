Details You Never Knew About Eric Church

Although country music fans likely know Eric Church's name well, many fans might not be aware that Eric isn't actually his legal first name (via Smooth Radio). Over the years, the singer has adopted his middle name as his most-used moniker after being named Kenneth after his father. Perhaps the use of his middle name was to differentiate him from his dad within the family or daily conversation, or maybe he simply preferred going by the name Eric. Either way, he's known as Eric to his masses of fans, and the name rolls a bit better off the tongue in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Chuch has also earned the nickname Chief due to his big stage presence and the fact that he's always wearing sunglasses. Ironically, it's a nickname he shares with his grandfather, who was the Chief of Police in the star's hometown of Granite Falls, North Carolina. "How I am during the day is nothing like I am onstage," the singer told Country Living of the nickname (via Outsider). "It's two different guys. That's where Chief came from ... when the hat and the sunglasses go on, I can be a different person," he added.

The singer also uses the name for his charity Chief Cares. The organization is dedicated to helping those in need around the globe by focusing on aiding underprivileged families, animal shelters, and more.