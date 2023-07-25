Kate Middleton Ditched Her Headband Collection For This Elegant Accessory, One Expert Says

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II back in September, quite a few things have changed for Kate Middleton, from her royal title to the way she carries herself. "Kate's body language has changed since she became Princess of Wales, but perhaps not in the way that people might have expected. The pressure could have caused some signs of anxiety and even imposter syndrome, but instead her confidence signals have been on an upward trajectory recently," expert Judi James told Express in November, adding that Kate seems "confident" in her new role.

In addition, the mother of three has also started shifting some of her style choices to become a bit more traditional — at least, that's how it seems — and there's one specific accessory that appears to be fading fast Kate's wardrobe: her headbands. Over the years, Kate has been quite fond of headbands, but one royal expert notes that the future queen has been opting for different headpieces as of late. "They seem to have been dropped as a key accessory," royal style expert Miranda Holder told Hello! "Headbands are a lovely way to finish off an outfit, adding height, color, and a sense of formality to a range of occasions and they really suited Kate, but these days, the popular accessory (which still looks great on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie) doesn't fit with Kate's more sophisticated and regal style aesthetic," she continued, going on to highlight Kate's latest trend.