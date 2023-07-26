Why Erin And Ben Napier's Kids Are Banned From Social Media Until After High School

HGTV's "Home Town" has Ben and Erin Napier to thank for making the home renovation show such a success. The husband-and-wife team are equal parts knowledgeable and adorable, making them a perfect addition to the network's roster of hosts. But the other appeal of "Home Town" is its nostalgic Americana vibe. The Napiers' Mississippi home base is the kind of place where folks spend summer evenings on their front porches sipping sweet tea, and the couple does their best to keep the classic character of the homes they overhaul.

These days, though, the Napiers are working to get families feeling nostalgic for a simpler way of life that has nothing to do with floral wallpaper or farmhouse sinks. They're helping launch an organization called Osprey, an acronym for Old School Parents Raising Engaged Youth. Their goal is to create a national culture of parenting in which the norm is to bar kids from social media until after high school.

Their mission statement says in part, "When we change the culture around 'everyone has it except my child' by linking arms with other parents in our communities and committing to embargo social media together beginning in the elementary grades, we set our children up for success before peer pressure can take it from them." It's a concern Erin and Ben take personally. As parents to daughters Helen, 4, and Mae, 1, they're determined to protect their girls from the dangers of Snapchat and TikTok before they're ready to handle them.