Ivanka Trump Starts Her Day At 5 A.m. For A Very Important Reason

It's hard to hear the name Ivanka Trump without thinking of her famous father, Donald Trump. However, Ivanka is more than just the former president's daughter — her titles include fashion designer, author, entrepreneur, and, perhaps most importantly, mother.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have welcomed three children over the years: Arabella Rose in 2011, Joseph Frederick in 2013, and Theodore James in 2016. Like many busy mothers, Ivanka wakes up early each day to squeeze in time for everything on her to-do list, including time with her children. "I want my children to see me first every morning, so I wake up at 5 and make sure to shower and exercise before they get up," the business mogul told People just four months after the birth of her third child.

Starting the day early is hard for many parents, and the mom of three can certainly relate. In a video for her web series AskIT (via MailOnline), Ivanka admits, "I fight the instinct to sleep in because I'm not naturally an early riser. I'm still very reliant on the alarm clock slash snooze button, but I do like to get as much as I can get done prior to the kids waking up."