Kate Middleton's Best Fiery Red Looks
Most of us can agree that Kate Middleton is the most fashionable member of the royal family these days. The Princess of Wales certainly knows how to dress to impress, and with as many public events as she has to attend, she has more than enough opportunities to show us just how on-point her style always is. The princess' style has changed through the years, but much of the classic, elevated way she likes to dress has stayed the same through the many phases of her life in the public eye.
Over the years, Kate hasn't shied away from bold colors, and when paired with her understated yet fashion-forward style, she manages to pull off any hue she tries. Still, if you think red is her color, then you probably already know that she's supplied us with more than enough looks to prove it. Red is the most daring shade you can wear, but Kate isn't afraid to step out in it time and time again, and the way she styles it always stays true to her taste and perfectly princess-like look. We've selected our favorite fiery red looks that the Princess of Wales has sported, and while they're all the same shade, they couldn't be more different.
Turtleneck and maxi skirt
In October 2021, Kate Middleton headed to the BAFTA headquarters in London, where she gave the keynote speech at an event that kicked off the "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign. The Princess of Wales certainly looked the part of having an important role in the event. She had it all together in a chic and simple yet commanding look. She went monochrome by pairing her pleated Christopher Kane maxi skirt with a red turtleneck and paired it all with a classic pair of brown Ralph Lauren stiletto pumps.
Elevated everyday
Princesses have many events to dress up for, which is surely a pleasure for a fashionista like Kate Middleton. Yet, making your day-to-day 'fits look elevated and on-trend is just as important as what you wear on special occasions. This is one of the things that stands out about the ensemble Kate Middleton sported at the St. Thomas's Church in Swansea in September 2022. A pair of wide-leg black pants paired with a simple black top and accessories is a staple look, but topping it off with this bold red coat took it to the next level.
Glamour fit for a princess
While Kate Middleton makes everyday outfits look like they're fit for a princess, she also knows how to dress up for a real royal affair. On December 6th, 2022, Middleton arrived at a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace looking like royal perfection. Red works all year round, but this striking shade really shines during the holidays. This red Jenny Packham gown with poinsettia-inspired beading was perfectly fitting for December. She was also decked out in special royal symbols that were passed down to her, a badge, sash, star, and the iconic Lotus Flower Tiara.
The princess' presence is a present
For another festive 'fit, Kate Middleton dressed up like an actual Christmas present for the 2021 "Together at Christmas" carol service. She stepped out in a bold red Catherine Walker coat dress with an adorable bow detail and paired it with matching red heels and a red clutch. The cherry on top of the cherry red look was a pair of earrings borrowed from none other than Queen Elizabeth. While this ensemble is unquestionably Christmas-y, its elegant and sophisticated elements are classic Kate.
Head-to-toe red
Wearing red will certainly get you attention, so if you really want all eyes on you, you should dress in the color from head to toe. In June 2023, Kate Middleton sported the perfect eye-catching ensemble at the first day of this year's Royal Ascot races in Berkshire. The princess wore a chic midi dress by Alexander McQueen and accessorized the monochrome look with bold gold earrings and red pumps. This lovely look also just so happens to include one of the best hats Kate Middleton has ever worn, a matching flower-adorned piece by Philip Treacy.
Sleek coat
One of the best parts of Kate Middleton's style is that she's known to be a proud outfit repeater –– a title that those of us without a massive clothing budget or Rent the Runway subscription all must share. One article of clothing that we all wear more than once is a coat, and the Princess of Wales is no exception. The royal stunned in a sleek, red Eponine coat during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She then sported the same coat again with white accessories to a Soho pub the weekend before King Charles III's coronation.
Simple and striking suit
One of Kate Middleton's best and most memorable red outfits to date has to be the red suit she sported at a London BAFTA event earlier this year. This suit is sleek and understated while also making a major impact thanks to its bold color. She leaned into the full body hue by pairing it with monochromatic accessories including red pumps and a red clutch and added just a bit of welcome interest with some bold earrings.