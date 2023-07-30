Kate Middleton's Best Fiery Red Looks

Most of us can agree that Kate Middleton is the most fashionable member of the royal family these days. The Princess of Wales certainly knows how to dress to impress, and with as many public events as she has to attend, she has more than enough opportunities to show us just how on-point her style always is. The princess' style has changed through the years, but much of the classic, elevated way she likes to dress has stayed the same through the many phases of her life in the public eye.

Over the years, Kate hasn't shied away from bold colors, and when paired with her understated yet fashion-forward style, she manages to pull off any hue she tries. Still, if you think red is her color, then you probably already know that she's supplied us with more than enough looks to prove it. Red is the most daring shade you can wear, but Kate isn't afraid to step out in it time and time again, and the way she styles it always stays true to her taste and perfectly princess-like look. We've selected our favorite fiery red looks that the Princess of Wales has sported, and while they're all the same shade, they couldn't be more different.