Madonna's Parenting Tactics Come Into Question Surrounding Lourdes' Clothes

Critics are so quick to pin names on and shame the habits of celebrities. And, the bigger the star, the more people that watch their every move. Madonna, an iconic singer, songwriter, and actor who is commonly known as the "Queen of Pop," is not a stranger to criticism as she's been in the spotlight since the early '80s.

From the most inappropriate outfits worn by Madonna to her controversial macrobiotic diet to her aging body and methods of reclaiming her youth, she has been attacked for everything under the sun. That's why it's no surprise that the media has dissected her parenting skills and methods from the time her first child, Lourdes Leon, was born on October 14, 1996.

Since then Madonna has had five other children, four of which were adopted. One of the most bizarre stories that the media reported on, concerning Madonna's parenting skills, was the time she made her oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, wear the same outfit every single day.