Aesha Scott Thinks This Is Why Below Deck Stars Keep Dating Each Other

The cast of "Below Deck Down Under" Season 2 is facing something more intense than a love triangle. In the trailer for the season, Chief Stew Aesha Scott said, "So Harry likes Margot, who likes Luke, and Laura likes Adam, but also wants Luke. It's a love pentagon."

In an interview with Us Weekly, Scott elaborated on why romance is in the air on the "Below Deck" ships. "There's this weird thing — it's a weird phenomenon — when you're cut off from the world for weeks and weeks at a time," she said. "You don't really see outside of your boat walls at all." Scott continued to say that someone who you would initially consider only a three out of 10 for attractiveness becomes, after a few weeks, "a raging 10 with a massive ding-dong, you know. It's like you see everything completely differently. It's so weird. Then almost as instantly you step off the boat and you look at them and you're like, 'Oh, God, what have I done?'"

Both Scott and Captain Jason said that as long as all the relationships are consensual and don't affect the crew members' ability to work, they are fine with crew members dating each other.