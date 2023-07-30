Kody Brown's Biggest Fights With Christine

Notorious polygamist Kody Brown has been showcasing his lifestyle on TLC's "Sister Wives" since 2010. He started the show with three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown, and soon welcomed a fourth wife, Robyn Brown. The joint family has a total of 18 children. However, the patriarch's three original marriages fell apart on screen, leaving him with only one spouse, Robyn.

Christine was the first of the sister wives to leave, announcing it in an Instagram post in 2021. Janelle followed suit about a year later, and Meri joined them quickly after. While the plural family no longer resides together, they've continued filming the reality show, letting us in on the ongoing tension.

Christine and Kody's breakup is the one that started the breakup avalanche, so it comes as no surprise that the Brown family patriarch might be holding a grudge against his ex, causing many of their fights. From a lack of closeness to not agreeing on parenting methods, Christine and Kody have had their fair share of arguments on camera.