Days Of Our Lives Star Judi Evans' Life Was Once A Literal Circus

Before becoming a soap star, Judi Evans traveled in the circus with her entire family. The "Days of Our Lives" actor had duties as a baby clown in a circus where her parents were trapeze artists and her three older brothers helped with props and even juggled, per Soap Hub. "I felt I had something different from anyone else. I felt like I was almost privileged," she told Soap Opera Digest of her upbringing.

However, when Evans was young, her family opted to leave the circus life and settle down in the suburbs, where the actor says she felt right at home. She also admits that she had no trouble transitioning from the traveling circus to a more routine lifestyle and that her time performing as a clown actually helped her become more outgoing than the rest of the children in her class. That confidence also led her to acting in school productions. "I was performing with a lot of friends, and we had fun. And it was the applause, too. You know, that's very exciting," she stated.

It seems that Evans has no trouble reinventing herself and starting new chapters, whether she's tackling soap opera characters, performing in the circus, or starting a new career helping the community — like one of her most recent endeavors.