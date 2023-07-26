Signs That Kody Brown's Marriages Weren't Going To Last

We're spilling all the tea on the tumultuous love life of Kody Brown, the charismatic patriarch of TLC's hit show, "Sister Wives." The once-polygamous household has seen a drastic shakeup, leaving Kody with only one wife remaining by his side. While we can't predict the future, it's hard to ignore the glaring signs that suggested his marriages were destined for stormy waters from the very beginning.

Kody Brown's romantic journey started off on a seemingly picturesque note, with the man surrounded by four sister wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, as they embraced a plural marriage lifestyle. However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and in this case, the end came crashing down like a house of cards.

First, Meri confirmed the disintegration of her marriage with Kody, with him making the heartbreaking decision to walk away from their once-blossoming bond. As if that weren't enough, Janelle, another of Kody's wives, also separated from the patriarch, leaving the family dynamic in turmoil. But the bombshell that truly sent shockwaves through the reality TV world was Christine filing for divorce after more than a quarter-century of marriage. Amidst the whirlwind of changes, one thing remains constant: Kody's legal tie to Robyn, the last wife to enter the plural marriage in 2014. But what exactly led to this seemingly inevitable unraveling of Kody Brown's marriages? Was it the complexities of polygamy, the pressures of reality TV fame, or was there something else simmering beneath the surface?