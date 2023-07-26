Sinead O'Connor Was Never The Same After The Tragic Death Of Her Son

On July 26, The Irish Times reported that Irish singer Sinead O'Connor had died at the age of 56. Two years before her passing, however, O'Connor was hit with some devastating news when she learned that her son had died by suicide. Before his death, Shane Lunny had been on suicide watch at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, but was reported missing, according to Irish Central. The following day, he was found dead. "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace," O'Connor tweeted at the time. Shane was just 17-years-old.

The days that followed would be some of the hardest of O'Connor's life and, about one week later, Shane was laid to rest at Newlands Cross Cemetery in West Dublin, the Daily Mail reported. After the memorial service, O'Connor took to social media to share her thoughts. "We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney. Very lovely Hindu ceremony. Shane will have loved it," she wrote, adding that she buried him with some cigarettes. In the time since, things haven't gotten easier for O'Connor, who described herself as an "undead night creature" days before her own death.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing​ 988.