Meet Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor's 4 Children

Trigger warning: The following article mentions suicide and battles with mental health.

Irish Singer Sinéad O'Connor passed away on July 26, 2023, after a years-long battle with her mental health. She was 56. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" vocalist, who converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada' in 2018, left behind three living children — her son, Shane, died in 2022 at the age of 17. "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," the singer announced on Twitter at the time, per the New York Post. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example," she added. Shane, who bore a striking resemblance to his mother and publicly accompanied her to get a second COVID vaccination months before his death, also struggled with depression.

The singer and outspoken political advocate was married four times — her last marriage to therapist Barry Herridge lasted just over 2 weeks... In 1987, she tied the knot with record producer John Reynolds — he even collaborated with her on her first album, "The Lion and the Cobra." They had one son, Jake, and split up in 1991. Sinéad also had a daughter, Roisin, with boyfriend John Waters, and a son, Yeshua Bonadio with Frank Bonadio. Shane O'Connor was born to O'Connor and Donal Lunny, per PBS.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org