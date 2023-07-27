The Complete Evolution Of Ice Spice

With her signature fiery red hair, rapper Ice Spice is unmistakable and hard to miss both on the Internet and on the many red carpets she's now visiting. But the famous rapper has a rags-to-riches story that's captivated the media and fans almost as much as her catchy music has.

She was born Isis Naija Gaston on January 1, 2000, in the Bronx, New York, from rather humble beginnings as the eldest of six siblings. Though her mom and dad separated when she was young, she recalls spending time in the studio with her father, an underground rapper, and credits those experiences as one reason she chose to become an artist herself.

But her journey to superstardom began like many other stories of celebrities who came from less than well-to-do origins. Ice Spice officially began her career after meeting record producer RIOTUSA during her freshman year at SUNY Purchase and began several collaborations with him. But it was in 2022 that Ice Spice rose to prominence with her popular track "Munch (Feelin' U)" when it achieved viral status on TikTok thanks to her catchy hooks and an accompanying music video that was filmed where it all started for her, at home in the Bronx.