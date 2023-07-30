The Real Meaning Behind Morgan Wallen's Last Night

Morgan Wallen has become one of the most popular names in country music. The young artist jumped on the scene with his smooth voice, emotional songs, catchy lyrics, and a lot of style. Wallen actually first appeared on "The Voice" before rising to fame with songs like "Chasin' You," "Flower Shops," "Up Down," "Whisky Glasses," and "Thought You Should Know." The singer also had a huge hit on his hands with his song "Last Night," which has become one of his most popular hits.

Meanwhile, Wallen's career has been filled with a lot of ups and downs. In addition to the success of his songs, he's also become controversial for some of his past behavior, such as breaking COVID-19 protocol, which led him to be booted from performing on "Saturday Night Live," as well as a recording of him using a racial slur, per The Guardian.

Through it all, Wallen has remained apologetic, went through treatment and is dedicated to doing better. It may be because of that, he has maintained much of his fanbase. And, with the release of "Last Night," Wallen returned to his former glory as a top country artist, and fans can't seem to get enough of the emotional song, which is highly relatable to anyone who's ever dealt with relationship drama.