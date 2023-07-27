King Charles' Snazzy Outfit At Sandringham Flower Show Proves He Still Has Style

Everyone has their own opinion of which royal has the best style. Fans of The List cast their votes for William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, but other family members aren't exactly slouches in the sartorial department. King Charles III proved that point nicely during his July 26 visit to the Sandringham Flower Show. The 140-year-old event originally began as a showcase for the Sandringham gardeners but today, it resembles more of an American county fair, complete with entertainment, product booths, and competitions for the best produce and baked goods.

Arriving in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Queen Camilla, the king was the picture of cool, despite the midsummer heat. His perfectly fitted beige suit featured a single-breasted blazer, and Charles wisely set off the neutral shade with a few pops of color: Namely, a maroon tie, a cream-and-maroon pocket square, and a beige straw hat with a patterned maroon band. A bright blue flower in his lapel — possibly a cornflower — made for a stunning contrast. The king was also spotted sporting a pair of sunglasses with rounded frames that definitely didn't scream "grandpa shades."

The queen consort, meanwhile, stuck to her tried-and-true fashion profile. Always fond of shirtdresses in the summer weather, Camilla chose one with a green floral pattern, elbow-length sleeves, a waist tie, and a below-the-knee hem. Her go-to beige pumps had a sensible heel to allow for comfortable walking around the grounds. She also got a kick out of the pie contest, which featured an entry shaped to look like the king — complete with a crown and protruding ears.