Michael Strahan's Girlfriend, Kayla Quick, Has A History Of Legal Trouble

Former NFL player Michael Strahan has had a fairly rocky love life. He married his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, in 1992, welcoming two children with her, Tanita and Michael Jr., before calling it quits in 1996. Three years later, in 1999, Strahan married his second wife, Jean Muggli. Together, the couple had twin daughters Sophia and Isabella, but they later decided to end their marriage in 2006. The following year, he began dating model Nicole Murphy, the ex-wife of actor Eddie Murphy. The couple got engaged and seemed to be going strong for about seven years until they decided it was best to go their separate ways in 2014. Since those three failed long-term relationships, Strahan has adopted a more private approach, especially when it comes to the current woman in his life, Kayla Quick.

On the surface, the couple appears to be an unlikely pair. For starters, there is a significant age difference between them, with Strahan being 17 years Quick's senior. There is also the issue of Quick's criminal past, which doesn't exactly align with Strahan's good-guy persona. Nevertheless, after meeting in 2015 at a Florida bar where Quick was employed, they quickly hit it off and appear to have been in a happy relationship together ever since.