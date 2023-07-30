What You Never Knew About Cody Johnson

Country music's charismatic singer, Cody Johnson, has rapidly ascended the ladder of fame with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. From humble beginnings to headlining sold-out shows, his spectacular rise to the top has captivated fans worldwide. Johnson reached several notable milestones in his career before he emerged with mainstream recognition. In 2016, Johnson released his breakthrough album "Gotta Be Me," which marked a pivotal moment in his career. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, a remarkable feat for an independent artist.

Since then, his success has only soared higher. He signed with a major record label, Warner Music Nashville, and released his major-label debut album "Ain't Nothin' to It" in 2019, further solidifying his place in the mainstream country music scene. Despite his success, Johnson remained grounded and humble, attributing his achievements to hard work and dedication. Any notion that his ego was inflated was quickly dispelled. Johnson made it clear that he has always remained true to himself. "I've never been anything other than myself. I don't create music for number-one singles, playlists, or notoriety. I make music that I believe in from my heart and soul," he told CMT.

The "With You I Am" singer is more than just his talent and success. Beyond the stage lights and his endearing down-to-earth nature, other fascinating aspects of his life may surprise even his most hardcore fans.