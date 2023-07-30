Details About Kathleen Kennedy And Billy Hartington's Tragic, Short-Lived Romance

A bold, outspoken American woman travels to London with her family at 18 and falls for a reserved British duke-to-be. It sounds like the plot of a period romance but, in reality, it was yet another example of the complex, extraordinary lives and, unfortunately, the tragedy surrounding the Kennedy family. In this case, the brash woman was the fourth Kennedy child and younger sister to former President John F. Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy, nicknamed Kick.

JFK's little sister lived up to her nickname with her brazen ferocity and unbridled sense of humor, which shocked the British aristocrats she encountered due to her father's appointment as the U.S. ambassador to Great Britain. However, it was this unapologetic confidence that caused William Cavendish, the Marquess of Hartington and duke-to-be (known as Billy Hartington), to fall for and, eventually, propose to Kennedy.

But, as was often the case in the Kennedy family, this brief romance would end in tragedy only six years after it started.