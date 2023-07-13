The Tragic Story Of JFK's Sister Rosemary

No matter what your political views are, the Kennedy family is perhaps one of the best-known political families in the United States. While the family was in politics for several years, the Kennedys undoubtedly rose to fame when John F. Kennedy won the 1960 presidential election. One of nine siblings, JFK wasn't the only one in his family to enter politics. His brother, Robert F. Kennedy, served as JFK's attorney general while the late Ted Kennedy served as a U.S. Senator. Other siblings were also involved in public life, including Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Jean Kennedy Smith.

At the same time, the Kennedy family is also famous for their personal tragedies. While JFK and his brother Robert Kennedy were both assassinated, JFK's older brother, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., was killed during his navy service in WWII. His younger sister Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy was also killed in a plane crash in 1948, and his own son, John F. Kennedy Jr., was killed in a plane crash with his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister in 1999.

But another tragic story is that of JFK's eldest sister Rosemary Kennedy. Due to her circumstances, she was not widely discussed in public life and was purposely kept secret to protect the political aspirations of her siblings. Here are the critical details of Rosemary's life that have most recently come to light.