Kody Brown Blamed Christine After Failing To Fix His Relationship With Meri

When "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown realized that his wife Christine was leaving him, he began to lash out. His accusations revolved around how Christine contributed to the demise of their relationship but it also branched out toward his other wives. At one point, he accused Christine of being responsible for him and Meri not mending their relationship.

His anger reached a boiling point when Christine met with him and the rest of the wives to announce that she was not only leaving Kody but moving to Utah. That's when he lost his temper and screamed at Christine. "Man, just the knife in the kidneys over all these years! The sacrifices I've made to love you. Wasted!" he yelled in an episode of "Sister Wives."

Oddly enough, he also chastised Christine for not being accountable. "The accountability is what I've been asking for here and you are running away rather than being accountable," he said. "You're like, 'I'm divorced. I'm leaving. I'm done with you.'" He even went on to blame Christine for his failed relationship with Meri.