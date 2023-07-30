General Hospital Explainer: Elizabeth's Convoluted Reunion With Her Parents

For years, Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) has been considered one of the pillars of the Port Charles community on "General Hospital." But that wasn't always the case. Ever since her first appearance in 1997, fans have been wondering where her parents were. Liz has been in so many situations through the years where her parents could have been there to comfort her, but they didn't seem to care. Her litany of life experiences includes being raped as a teenager, her five weddings, the birth of her three sons — Cameron, Jake, and Aiden — the supposed death of Jake, the death of her husband Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth), and much more. These were all important events in which neither parent showed any interest.

Her parents are Dr. Jeff Webber (then Richard Dean Anderson), who left town in 1981 and married her mother, Carolyn Webber, off-screen. They went to help sick people around the world for Doctors Without Borders and had Liz and her sister Sarah Webber were dumped on their grandmother's doorstep in Port Charles as teenagers. Liz acted out at first but eventually found her purpose in life when she became a nurse and began working at General Hospital. She's finally reached the top as she recently became head nurse, but before that could happen, she had to deal with some issues from her past that she didn't know existed.