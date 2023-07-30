Why Kids Aren't Usually Allowed To Sit In The Royal Box At Wimbledon

You can tell Wimbledon is in full swing when the royals and other high-profile guests flock to the courts just outside London's city center. The legendary tennis match brings out spectators from all over the world, but not of all ages, because kids aren't enthusiastically welcomed — especially in the royal box.

So when Prince George and Princess Charlotte (sans Prince Louis, who skipped Wimbledon) took their seats in the highly coveted area, onlookers were a bit surprised. The precedent stems back to 1999 when Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, attempted to invite family friends, two of whom happened to be children of, ahem, "commoners," to sit with her. At that time, John Curry, club chairman, refused the kids' entrance, later stating to The Guardian, "Because of demand for space in the royal box, we also ask that, apart from children of the royal family, children are not invited as they exclude other worthy people from attending, many of whom contribute to tennis."

So while the rule certainly makes an exception for Prince William's children, as they are royals, parents generally don't make a habit of bringing their young ones to the game as it would likely be frowned upon by fellow enthusiasts.