Bethenny Frankel's Latest Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Rant On TikTok Is Her Most Scorching Yet

Bethenny Frankel is going after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – again. The former "Real Housewives" star has taken to TikTok to share her latest thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and — spoiler alert — she's still not a fan. Frankel has been highly critical of the couple since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to the States in search of a more private life, one that they could live on their own terms. However, Frankel has given them the hairy eyeball for years. "How could someone botch something so badly?" Frankel wondered. "I almost feel badly, like, I think I do feel badly because I can't imagine having so much at your fingertips and letting it all slip away because of living inside your own head and thinking every single thing that you do and say and want is so fascinating that you should be accepting awards at podiums around the world. Why?" she added.

Frankel's comments come more than one month after Harry and Meghan's deal with Spotify came to an abrupt end and more than one week after their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was snubbed by Emmy voters. Frankel even made mention of the couple's claims that they were involved in a "near fatal" paparazzi car chase in Manhattan — and her opinions didn't stop there.