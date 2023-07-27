Insider Says Collin And Hannah Gosselin Have Sealed Their Fate With Estranged Siblings

Vice's "Dark Side of The 2000s" series has stirred up plenty of drama in the Gosselin family, the former stars of "Jon & Kate Plus 8." The TLC series followed Jon and Kate as they juggled life with their sextuplets, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel, and their twin daughters, Cara and Maddy. When the pair divorced in 2009, Kate received full custody of the children. However, Collin and Hannah have lived with Jon since 2018 and have claimed that this is due to their mother severely mistreating Collin.

With that said, a source told Us Weekly that the docuseries has affected the already fraught relationship between Collin and Hannah and the other siblings. The source explained, "The kids who live with Kate haven't had much contact with Collin and his sister Hannah since they went to live with Jon [Gosselin]." They added, "It's safe to say they won't now after this doc."

The source also said, "[The other Gosselin siblings] don't want the attention or the fame" and that they find the situation embarrassing. According to The U.S Sun, Hannah appears to be occasionally in touch with her siblings. On the other hand, Collin has not talked to the rest of his siblings since 2016 and says that this is his mother's doing, per Page Six.