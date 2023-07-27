Peter Reckell Speaks Out After Reported Harassment On Set Of Days Of Our Lives
As the story of allegations of improper behavior against the director and co-executive producer of "Days of Our Lives," Albert Alaar, continues to unfold, a fan inquired on Twitter, "Where has Corday been when this was all going down?" The viewer was referring to Ken Corday, executive producer of the sudser whose parents, Ted and Betty Corday, created the show and the company Corday Productions, which produces it. The answer to that question was released in a statement from the company to Deadline on July 25, which declared, "Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes 'Days of our Lives,' to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter." It further added, "After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment."
When the news broke about the investigation, Lisa Rinna — who plays super spy Billie Reid on the show — spoke out about her "Day" experience amid the toxic workplace allegations. In a since-deleted Instagram post shared by The Daily Mail, Rinna stated, "It was disgusting. I was shocked." Although she told people about what was happening, nothing had been done.
Now, "Days" superstar Peter Reckell (Bo Brady) has come forth and expressed his own concern on social media.
Fans were encouraged by Reckell's words
"Days of Our Lives" star Peter Reckell put his two cents in regarding the investigation into various misconduct allegations against director and co-executive producer Albert Alaar. On Twitter, the actor posted, "We have learned disturbing news about the environment at 'DOOL.' It's shocking to all who care deeply about the show, [its] legacy, and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution, I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all." Fans were very happy that the show's biggest star had addressed this issue and thanked him for acknowledging it.
Many viewers expressed their hope that Corday Productions will listen to what the stars are saying about the allegations against Alaar and fire him. Others were also upset at the news, with one fan responding, "Wow, read that article. Makes me sick, he should be gone!" Reckell's words rang true with the audience, with one viewer praising him, saying, "Thank you, Peter...beautifully said! I watch 'DOOL' because of actors like you, the characters I have loved over the decades, the [storylines], but especially for the family values this show represented. Bring back the show & environment Ted & Betty created."
Among the show's followers, many expressed their hope that other actors would follow suit after Reckell and Rinna's comments and help stop atrocious behavior behind the scenes on TV productions.