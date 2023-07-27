Peter Reckell Speaks Out After Reported Harassment On Set Of Days Of Our Lives

As the story of allegations of improper behavior against the director and co-executive producer of "Days of Our Lives," Albert Alaar, continues to unfold, a fan inquired on Twitter, "Where has Corday been when this was all going down?" The viewer was referring to Ken Corday, executive producer of the sudser whose parents, Ted and Betty Corday, created the show and the company Corday Productions, which produces it. The answer to that question was released in a statement from the company to Deadline on July 25, which declared, "Corday Productions engaged Sony Pictures Television, which distributes 'Days of our Lives,' to conduct an impartial investigation into this matter." It further added, "After a two-month investigation, the independent investigator produced a report with its findings. Based on those findings, Corday Productions has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment."

When the news broke about the investigation, Lisa Rinna — who plays super spy Billie Reid on the show — spoke out about her "Day" experience amid the toxic workplace allegations. In a since-deleted Instagram post shared by The Daily Mail, Rinna stated, "It was disgusting. I was shocked." Although she told people about what was happening, nothing had been done.

Now, "Days" superstar Peter Reckell (Bo Brady) has come forth and expressed his own concern on social media.