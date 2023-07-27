Sinead O'Connor's Heartbreaking Last Tweet Touched On The Death Of Her Son

Irish superstar Sinead O'Connor died on July 26, 2023, at 56. While the cause of her death remains unclear at the time of this publication, the singer's social media is providing fans with insight into her final days, with O'Connor mentioning her late son Shane Lunny in her last tweets. One heartbreaking detail about O'Connor's life is that her son was 17 when he died by suicide in January 2022. He had been missing after escaping from a hospital in Dublin, Ireland. In her final tweet from July 17, O'Connor posted a Spotify link to a song and said, "For all mothers of Suicided children. Great Tibetan Compassion Mantra."

In another tweet posted earlier that same day, O'Connor uploaded a photo embracing Lunny with several crying emojis in response to an image that said, "Tell me how your life is going with emojis." She also wrote in the tweet, "Been living as undead night creature since . . . He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him." Needless to say, O'Connor was never the same after her son's tragic death.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.