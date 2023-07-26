Heartbreaking Details About Sinead O'Connor's Life

In an interview on the "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2007, Sinéad O'Connor shared that her struggles with mental health began during her tumultuous childhood. As she said on an episode of "Dr. Phil," she was a victim of emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of her mother, who she said "ran a torture chamber." Musical expression eventually became an outlet for the troubled youth, who ran away from home at age 13. "So when I was growing up there was no such thing as talking to anyone about abuse and what you've been through," she recalled to Winfrey. "There was no such thing as therapy and no such thing as recovery, basically. So for me, music was where I kind of put everything."

She notes that this abuse was further reflected by the way the media treated her. For young women in celebrity culture, the pressure to appeal to audiences for fear of critique is especially difficult. "I don't think I was born with bipolar disorder — I believe it was created as a result of the violence I experienced," O'Connor continued to Winfrey. "It didn't really help in terms of being well or a stable person the fact that I really was getting kicked around, metaphorically speaking, by the media for years."

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.