Heartbreaking Details About Sinead O'Connor's Life
The following article references child abuse, sexual abuse, mental health struggles, and suicide.
On July 26, 2023, Irish songstress Sinéad O'Connor died at the age of 56. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said in a statement, per BBC. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time." As of this writing, the cause of death has not been reported.
The eclectic artist, known for her alternative sound, was lauded as a pioneer for women in the pop-rock genre. Her soulful ballad "Nothing Compares 2 U" reached number one on music charts worldwide in 1990, and in 1991, she was named Rolling Stone's Artist of the Year. That same year, she also won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance for her song "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got."
Her shaved head and nonconformity also propelled O'Connor into controversy. She infamously shredded up a photo of Pope John Paul II during an intense "Saturday Night Live" performance in 1992. This staunch stance against the Catholic Church in light of sexual abuse allegations was just the beginning of her activism. Since then, her political commentary and public struggles with mental health have been at the forefront of her coverage.
Sinéad O'Connor was raised in an abusive household
In an interview on the "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2007, Sinéad O'Connor shared that her struggles with mental health began during her tumultuous childhood. As she said on an episode of "Dr. Phil," she was a victim of emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of her mother, who she said "ran a torture chamber." Musical expression eventually became an outlet for the troubled youth, who ran away from home at age 13. "So when I was growing up there was no such thing as talking to anyone about abuse and what you've been through," she recalled to Winfrey. "There was no such thing as therapy and no such thing as recovery, basically. So for me, music was where I kind of put everything."
She notes that this abuse was further reflected by the way the media treated her. For young women in celebrity culture, the pressure to appeal to audiences for fear of critique is especially difficult. "I don't think I was born with bipolar disorder — I believe it was created as a result of the violence I experienced," O'Connor continued to Winfrey. "It didn't really help in terms of being well or a stable person the fact that I really was getting kicked around, metaphorically speaking, by the media for years."
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
Sinéad O'Connor spoke openly about her struggle with mental illness
In 2007, Sinéad O'Connor revealed on the "The Oprah Winfrey Show" that she lived with bipolar disorder for decades before she was officially diagnosed. "It's almost very difficult to explain when you are the person that suffers from the thing, but the best way I can describe it is it's almost like before you get ill, you are a solid wall," O'Connor told Oprah. "And while you're ill, it's like the bricks are falling away and it's one teetering little brick."
Additionally, the artist opened up about battling depression and suicidal thoughts, leading her to her first suicide attempt on her 33rd birthday. Even though she was celebrated as a generation-defining artist in the '90s, her success did not erase her struggles.
"I was always kind of very anxious and not necessarily able to experience happiness or fun or whatever," she explained to Oprah. In the years following her success, her levels of depression "slowly went up and up and up." O'Connor also noted that her children are what kept her going, creating a sense of "routine" despite the chaos inside her head.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Sinéad O'Connor had a complicated relationship with her family
In November 2015, Sinéad O'Connor posted a concerning message on Facebook (via Billboard). In the note, she wrote that she'd "taken an overdose" and had been having a difficult time since undergoing an emergency hysterectomy. She also expressed that she'd felt abandoned by her family following her recovery. After she'd been found safe, she took to Facebook to berate her ex-boyfriends and children.
In the post (via Us Weekly), she accused her kids' fathers of being "child stealing murderers" and "hypocrites." "Jake, Roisin, Jr., frank, Donal, Eimear, I never wanna see you again," she wrote. "You stole my sons from me. Then you had hypocrisy to come to hospital and then not be here when I wake and not pick up phone? I'm s*** to you." The named men are also the fathers of her four children. In the post, O'Connor also mentioned her two eldest children, Jake Reynolds and Roisin Waters, who were 28 and 19 at the time respectively. "You're dead to me. You killed your mother," she wrote.
Sinéad O'Connor's son died shortly after he was reported missing
In January 2022, Sinéad O'Connor's middle son, Shane Lunny, was reported missing by Irish news outlets. The singer put out a plea on her social media as a search mission continued for him. To her son, she tweeted (via NBC News), "Shane, your life is precious. God didn't chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing." She continued, "My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don't stop it from beating. Please don't harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let's get you to hospital."
Just two days after the teen had run away, Irish law enforcement officials confirmed O'Connor's son died by suicide, per The Guardian. Lunny was 17 years old. After the tragic news story broke, O'Connor mourned the loss of her child in a heartbreaking tweet. "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," she wrote. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace." Per CNN, O'Connor was hospitalized a week after Lunny's death to seek treatment as she grappled with her grief. "Hospital will help a while," she wrote on Twitter.
Sinéad O'Connor's last social media post is an ode to her son who passed
Just a few days before her death, Sinead O'Connor sent out a tweet about her late son, noting how deeply difficult the grieving process had been. "Been living as undead night creature since...He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul," the musician wrote on July 17, 2023 (via The Mirror). "We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."
Shortly after Shane Lunny died, the family held a funeral for him, which took the form of a traditional Hindu ceremony. O'Connor posted about the funeral on social media. "We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney," O'Connor tweeted (via The Independent). "Very lovely Hindu ceremony. Shane will have loved it. He was always chanting 'Om. Shanti.'"