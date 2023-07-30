Why Kody Brown Once Forced Daughter Ysabel To Choose Between Him And Her Friends

Over the years, the patriarch of the family on the hit TLC show, "Sister Wives," Kody Brown, has made some surprising decisions that have altered his relationships with his family, including his children. The way he handled a sensitive situation after the Covid outbreak with his daughter Ysabel, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christine, may not have been the wisest.

During the pandemic, Kody formulated his own Covid protocol for the family on how they should interact, where they can go, and what they should do in everyday life to protect themselves and each other. According to Janelle, another one of his wives at the time, his rules extended far beyond what the CDC was advising (via Insider).

This led to Kody barring himself from seeing certain family members who chose to leave their house in an effort to protect himself and any family he would be visiting — though he mainly stayed with his wife Robyn and their children. Ysabel was one of the kids he separated from.