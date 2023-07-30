Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Explains The Other Love Story In The Wedding Veil Trilogy

Hallmark's "The Wedding Veil" movie series features two trilogies starring Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser. They play three friends who, with the power of a supposedly magical wedding veil, find true love. Chabert knows what makes her "Wedding Veil" movies resonate with women: the strong female friendship between the three main characters.

In January 2023, before the second trilogy premiered, Chabert — who acted in and executive produced each film in the series — sat down with Entertainment Tonight and discussed how exciting it was to do a new trilogy. Hallmark movies traditionally end with a kiss, so viewers only get a glimpse at the relationship between the protagonists. With three new movies, more of "The Wedding Veil" relationships and marriages get to be shown.

Chabert also explained how the film series explores more than just romantic love. "It's like we have the beautiful romantic storyline," she said, "but we also have this relationship and love story in and of itself between these three women and how they've always been there for each other, and they continue to be as they navigate life."