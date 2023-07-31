The Hallmark Movies Katrina Bowden Has Starred In

Katrina Bowden is an American actor known for a variety of television roles including Cerie on NBC's "30 Rock," Fortune on TNT's "Public Morals," and Flo Fulton on CBS's soap opera, "The Bold and the Beautiful." However, if you're not a soap opera fan, but her face still looks familiar, chances are you've seen Bowden's appearances in the films, "Scary Movie 5," "American Reunion," or "Tucker and Dale vs Evil."

Bowden has also done some work in quite a few television movies including Lifetime's "Reckless Behavior: Caught on Tape," and "I Killed My BFF," both of which are mystery dramas and stretch her as an actor. From her array of performances, it's clear that her range is vast and lovers of all genres can recognize Bowden.

But, if you're someone who loves to snuggle up to a wholesome Hallmark movie during the holidays, you probably recognize her from two sweet romance movies: "Love on the Slopes" and "The Most Colorful Time of the Year." And if you haven't seen them yet, this is why you should.