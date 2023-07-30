A Look At Martha Stewart And Donald Trump's Longtime Feud

Martha Stewart has impressed us with some of her more surprising relationships. Who could have predicted that the early '90s queen of housekeeping tips like how to keep your oven clean would later bond with none other than West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg? However, there is someone, in particular, the OG homemaker isn't friendly with – Donald Trump.

It all began in late 2005 when the domestic darling Stewart was brought on to host a spin-off of "The Apprentice," Trump's business-based reality television show. Unfortunately, Stewart's hosting skills weren't as sensational as The Donald's, and the once successful program flopped. Not long after "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart" was canceled after a single season, Trump began blaming Stewart for his show's ratings decrease. Meanwhile, Stewart pointed the finger at Trump, telling Newsweek, "Having two Apprentices was as unfair to him as it was unfair to me." She maintained that Trump had agreed to let her "fire him" on camera so that her version would be the only one on the air.

In a scathing letter sent to Stewart and later retold to Newsweek, Trump disagreed, saying, "Your performance was terrible; I knew it would fail as soon as I first saw it." The former president even scrutinized Stewart's daughter, Alexis, who appeared with her on the program. Prior to the squabble over the show, Trump and Stewart were reported to have a friendly relationship. Stewart even said as much, noting, "The letter is so mean-spirited and reckless that I almost can't believe my long-time friend Donald Trump wrote it."