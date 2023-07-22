Devastating Details About Martha Stewart's Daughter Alexis' Childhood

While it may come as no surprise that being the daughter of domestic queen Martha Stewart might be a challenge, Alexis Stewart shared some pretty disturbing details about what it was really like when she was a child.

The stories and recollections were encapsulated forever in her 2011 tell-all book "Whateverland: Learning to Live Here." They paint a picture of the exact opposite of what you might expect from the perfectly coiffed and crafty Martha. That dichotomy seems to be largely infuriating for Alexis, who is an American television host and radio personality who cohosted a radio show called "Whatever With Alexis and Jennifer."

"My mother has a sign on all of her doors to take your shoes off," Alexis wrote about when Martha invited people to her home (via ABC News). "For god's sake! My mother's dogs p*** and s*** on her rugs, and she's telling people to take their shoes off?"