The Young And The Restless Explainer: Diane's Complicated Love Life

Diane Jenkins' (Susan Walters) love life on "The Young and the Restless" has been a rollercoaster with its fair share of twists and curveballs. Currently engaged to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) in the latest July 2023 episodes, their relationship seems stable and faithful, a departure from Diane's past relationships. Their love story began when Diane, a model for Jack's company, fell for him, but his reputation as a womanizer made commitment seem unlikely. Despite her efforts to pursue a deeper connection, Jack's family disapproved of their relationship, leading him to marry someone else.

However, that didn't stop Diane and Jack from having an affair, which had devastating consequences when Jack's then-wife, Patty Williams, suffered a miscarriage when she discovered their infidelity. Jack remained reluctant to commit despite the affair, prompting Diane to give up. Enter Andy Richards (Steven Ford), who became the first of Diane's husbands on "The Young and The Restless." But the problem was both Diane and Jack couldn't let go of their feelings for each other, and their affair continued, even after Diane's marriage.

Diane inevitably left Andy to be with Jack, hoping he might finally be ready to commit. Unfortunately, Diane discovered that he had been encouraging her to leave Andy while having an affair with another woman. Faced with this painful truth, Diane attempted to reconcile with Andy, but he had moved on. She left Genoa City, choosing to start afresh.