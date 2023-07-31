The Broadway Classic That Gave Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Her Showbiz Start

Lacey Chabert is known for a lot of things: her adolescent portrayal of Claudia on "Party of Five," the iconic role of Gretchen Wieners in the modern classic "Mean Girls," and her prolific legacy as a Hallmark Christmas queen. However, diehard fans of the actor know that, before these noteworthy successes, Chabert was making it big on the Broadway stage.

In fact, after becoming a finalist on Star Search in 1991, "The Wedding Veil" actor was cast as young Cosette in a Broadway production of "Les Misérables" at the age of nine. Chabert maintained this role for two years, acting alongside other children so that she only performed six times a week. Even so, the shows would've been performed in front of an audience of more than 1,500 people.

While it may have been an intimidating experience for someone so young, Chabert shares only fond memories of her stage-acting stint. As the catalyst for her subsequent accomplishments, we can't help but look back at her early career with a similarly admiring mindset.