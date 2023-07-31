Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is Her Twin

Jessica Alba is a name that's known all over the world and she wears several hats in her personal and professional life — including the role of "Mom."

Of course, the actor's known for her roles in TV and film such as "Fantastic Four," "Sin City," "Entourage," and more. Alba is also an entrepreneur, as she's the founder of Honest, a brand that makes clean and sustainable products including baby, cleaning, and household products that are kind to both people and the planet, and also shares some of Jessica Alba's beauty must-haves. Alba has also been a generous donator, sponsoring 40 foundations like "March of Dimes," "Step Up," and "Children's Defense Fund."

But Alba's most important job is being a mother to her three children. "I care about showing up for them the right way," the actor revealed to What to Expect. "Because the more I do that genuinely, the better they are because they feel seen and heard. They are the future." And Alba's oldest daughter, Honor, has been coined as Alba's (not so) mini-me. And it's not just because of the striking resemblance between the two!