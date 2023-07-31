What We Know About Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan's Relationship

Larsa Pippen is known for being a reality star on the franchise "The Real Housewives of Miami" as well as a formerly close friend to Kim Kardashian. However, before she was either of those things, Larsa was the wife of NBA legend, Scottie Pippen, the ex-teammate of the basketball great Michael Jordan. The two share children Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia together. However, Larsa and Scottie have called it quits and she's moved on to Marcus Jordan, the son of her ex-husband's former NBA championship teammate.

Marcus is the second child of Michael, and like his father, played basketball in high school and college. However, his basketball career ended after college and he went on to open a high-end sneaker store called Trophy Room. Marcus and Larsa have a 16-year age difference, but they haven't let that stop them from growing their relationship. Of course, the duo knows that some fans think the relationship is a bit odd considering their families' histories together. "I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined and they really weren't," Larsa previously said on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen. "Like I never really knew Marcus, his mom, or them. I just recently met them a couple years ago," she added.