Ivanka Trump Didn't Let A Pregnancy Keep Her Off The Campaign Trail

When Donald Trump was on the campaign trail (for the first time), his family wasn't shy about stumping for him, giving his adoring fans a rallying speech in various locations across the country. One of his most prominent speakers was his daughter, Ivanka Trump. However, her presence on the campaign trail was impressive not just because of her resume, but also because she was quite pregnant.

In February 2016, Ivanka spoke to a group of Trump supporters in an elementary school in New Hampshire, which was quite the fitting venue for the nearly nine-month-pregnant mother. Her son Theodore was born only a few weeks later, on March 27, 2016. But at the time, attendees of the event were more worried about her impending labor than her outlook on her father's campaign, asking if she had a plan if she went into labor on the presidential campaign trail. Ivanka replied, "I'm sure there are great hospitals around here," via Inside Edition.

Despite having to be positively exhausted, the mom-to-be pushed through her daughterly duties and looked absolutely glowing while doing so. Although she is a bit of a seasoned pro!