The Real Meaning Behind Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire

By now, pretty much everyone knows the rumored story behind Olivia Rodrigo's first album, "SOUR." She dated her "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-star, Joshua Bassett. They listened to a lot of Billy Joel, harmonized, and shared strawberry ice cream before he left her for "that blonde girl," allegedly "Girl Meets World" actor Sabrina Carpenter. Although much of the story is still speculative, both Bassett and Carpenter (seemingly) responded with their own songs.

"Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme," sang the older Disney star in her hit single, "Skin." Meanwhile, Bassett wrote "Crisis," addressing all the hate he got after "Sour" started topping charts in 2021. It's all very musical and very messy. Now, Rodrigo's song "Vampire," the first release from her sophomore album, "Guts," seems to address another highly-personal story from the singer-songwriter's life. In the emotional piano ballad, she sings about a "bloodsucker," an older man that took advantage of her and "made [her] look so naive."

Although the "Driver's License" singer hasn't publicly revealed who the lyrics are about, fans have pointed to two possibilities: Adam Faze and DJ Zack Bia, both men in their 20s that she dated while she was 18 and 19, respectively. On an episode of their podcast, "Cancelled," hosts Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield claimed with some degree of certainty that it's about their friend, Bia, citing clues in the music video (via TikTok).