The List Survey: How Did Royal Fans Really Feel About Meghan Markle's Podcast?

Meghan Markle split with Spotify after creating only one season of her podcast, "Archetypes." On June 15, 2023, it was announced that the $20 million exclusive deal that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, had signed with Spotify had been terminated. Although the podcast charted high, there was a considerable delay in getting it started — the deal was signed in December 2020 but the first season of "Archetypes" did not air until August 2022.

There was also a lot of employee turnover at Archewell Audio, the company that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex created for their entertainment projects. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meghan and Harry will not receive the $20 million from their deal because they did not, "[meet] the productivity benchmarks required," (via Insider). Despite these productivity shortcomings, "Archetypes" did win a People's Choice Award in 2022.

The List posted a YouTube survey on July 20, 2023, asking, "Meghan Markle reportedly won't release another season of her podcast 'Archetypes' on Spotify. How did you feel about Duchess Meghan's podcast?" The survey received 29,000 votes as of July 28, 2023. And the overwhelming response was simply, "I never listened to it."