Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Fires Off Harsh Claims Against The First Family

First Lady Jill Biden was a young college student in 1969 when she met University of Delaware football player Bill Stevenson. They walked down the aisle just six months later — it was young love. "Jill, I met on the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey, in August of 1969. Sure, I fell in love with her." Stevenson told Inside Edition. By 1974, Jill Biden's first marriage was in shambles. She and Stevenson were divorced by 1975. "I believed so much in the institution of marriage," the First Lady revealed to Harper's Bazaar in 2022, adding, "When the marriage fell apart, I fell hard because of that."

In the decades since his split from Jill, Stevenson hasn't hesitated to critique the first family. In a 2023 interview with the conservative site Newsmax, the former football player claimed that the so-called "Biden crime family" has been targeting him for years. "I got on the wrong side of the Biden family, and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row," he shared, comparing his situation to Donald Trump's. Allegedly, Joe Biden's brother, Frank Biden, approached him with a threat after he divorced Jill. "And [Frank] goes, 'Give her the house, or you're going to have serious problems,'" Stevenson said, adding, "I looked at Frankie, and I said, 'Are you threatening me?' and, needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200."