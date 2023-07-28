Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Fires Off Harsh Claims Against The First Family
First Lady Jill Biden was a young college student in 1969 when she met University of Delaware football player Bill Stevenson. They walked down the aisle just six months later — it was young love. "Jill, I met on the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey, in August of 1969. Sure, I fell in love with her." Stevenson told Inside Edition. By 1974, Jill Biden's first marriage was in shambles. She and Stevenson were divorced by 1975. "I believed so much in the institution of marriage," the First Lady revealed to Harper's Bazaar in 2022, adding, "When the marriage fell apart, I fell hard because of that."
In the decades since his split from Jill, Stevenson hasn't hesitated to critique the first family. In a 2023 interview with the conservative site Newsmax, the former football player claimed that the so-called "Biden crime family" has been targeting him for years. "I got on the wrong side of the Biden family, and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row," he shared, comparing his situation to Donald Trump's. Allegedly, Joe Biden's brother, Frank Biden, approached him with a threat after he divorced Jill. "And [Frank] goes, 'Give her the house, or you're going to have serious problems,'" Stevenson said, adding, "I looked at Frankie, and I said, 'Are you threatening me?' and, needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200."
This isn't the only allegation Bill Stevenson has thrown at the Bidens
According to Bill Stevenson, Joe Biden is responsible for the federal fraud charge directed his way. What's more, Stevenson claims the president also had an affair with his now ex-wife. According to the Trump-supporter, he introduced the future first couple in 1972 "Right before the [Senate] election," per The Daily Mail. He hosted a fundraiser for the politician in his popular Newark event venue, The Stone Balloon. Stevenson says he started suspecting something was going on between Joe and Jill in 1974. "It's years ago, but guess what — it's so current right now. Because [President Joe Biden] is picking on people about character," said Stevenson, claiming there are "no hard feelings."
Dr. Jill Biden's team has dismissed these allegations. "These claims are fictitious, seemingly to sell and promote a book. The relationship of Joe and Jill Biden is well documented," a spokesperson reported, per Inside Edition. According to the First Lady, she connected with her second husband on a blind date in 1975. "I was a senior [in college], and I had been dating guys in jeans and clogs and T-shirts. He came to the door, and he had a sport coat and loafers, and I thought, 'God, this is never going to work, not in a million years,'" she joked with Vogue in a 2016 interview. Despite a 10-year age gap — and Jill Biden's outspoken ex-husband — the pair made it work. They've been happily married for almost half a century.