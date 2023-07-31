Meet Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick's 3 Kids

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are one of the most successful celebrity couples. The pair have had thriving careers in the entertainment business and know how to make a marriage work. Parker and Broderick began dating in 1991 and walked down the aisle six years later. Decades later, they're still going strong and have also built a beautiful family together, which consists of their three children, James Wilkie, Marion Loretta, and Tabitha Hodge Broderick.

After celebrating their 23rd marriage anniversary, Broderick told Bruce Bozzi on the SiriusXM show "Quarantined with Bruce" that Parker is his best friend. "I don't know the secret at all, but I, you know, I'm very grateful, and I love her. It's amazing. I mean, I can't believe that it's been that long. It doesn't feel like it," he added. The couple seems to be on the same page about their children as well. Parker previously revealed that the family prioritizes time together, which includes sitting down for home-cooked meals, as well as dinner together every Sunday. "We really do cook five to six nights a week for sure. We have always have a Sunday dinner — we invite people," Parker told Bozzi on his "Table for Two" podcast.