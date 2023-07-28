The Duchess Of Kent: 10 Facts About A Royal Who Was Never A Fan Of The Spotlight

When you're born a royal, you're not exactly given the choice as to whether you want to stay out of the spotlight or not. Depending on where you are in the pecking order, your life might be on display in tabloids across the world. Senior members of the family have it worse than the likes of Zara Tindall, who has managed to live a relatively normal life. On the flip side of this, if you marry into the family, then you're expected to sacrifice the normalcy you once knew to undertake a life of public service. It's all part of the gig — but what happens when the spouse decides they don't want to play ball?

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, may have married Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, but when it came to being a royal wife she reinvented the wheel, tearing up the rulebook to make her own path. Katharine has managed to shun the spotlight to follow her own passions for the past few decades.

Although she isn't one of the most prominent royals by a long stretch, Katharine's tale proves that it's possible to be part of the formidable House of Windsor while still flying under the radar and living out your own dreams. It can't have been easy, so how did she do it, and did she rattle any cages along the way? Let's find out.